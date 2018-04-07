Two weeks of work to repair busy Kettering roundabout

Motorists travelling between Corby and Kettering have been warned of almost two weeks of work to repair a major road.

Works will begin later this month to resurface and repair the A43 at the hamburger roundabout, near the new police hub.

The official diversion during the roadworks. NNL-180604-144949005

The works, which begin on April 20, will take place overnight.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “Works to resurface and repair A43 Kettering to Corby will take place overnight from Friday, April 20, to Wednesday, May 2, improving driving conditions and junction safety.

“During the works, a traffic management system and diversions may be in place on certain days between 8pm and 6am.”

The works will be carried out in sections on both the northbound and southbound carriageways.

The diversion will take traffic up the Corby Link Road or through Geddington, depending on motorists’ direction of travel.