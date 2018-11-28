Two wanted over Burton Latimer assault

Police have released CCTV images of two men they believe may have information about an assault in Burton Latimer.

The incident took place in High Street on Saturday, November 3, between 3pm and 4pm. Police released the images today (November 28).

The victim asked a driver to move his car, a white Ford Fiesta, which was blocking his driveway.

He was then assaulted by the driver and two passengers.

Officers would like to speak to the men pictured and anyone who recognises them is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.