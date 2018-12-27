Two wanted after man shot in Corby

Police have released e-fits of two men suspected of being involved in a shooting in Corby.

The incident took place at Stone House Mews between 7.55pm and 8.35pm on Saturday, December 22.

Have you seen these men?

Officers say the men were involved in an altercation with a resident in the area when a gun was discharged, injuring a 38-year-old man.

The first man police would like to identify is white, possibly Russian, 5ft 10in, of large build with light brown collar length hair swept back from his face.

He also had a full, light brown beard and wore a grey zipped top and T-shirt.

The second man was also white, aged 28 to 30, 5ft 10in, slim and had short, black hair and facial stubble.

It’s unclear if the men made off from Stone House Mews on foot or in a vehicle.

Police are keen to hear from anyone that might know or can identify either of these men, saw them in the area or has any information about where they went to.

A force spokesman said: “A silver Audi A4 52 registration has been recovered by police at the scene and officers would be keen to hear from anyone that saw the men in this vehicle in the area prior to the incident on Saturday night.

“A team of dedicated officers are investigating this incident and the victim has now been released from hospital following treatment to his stomach and neck.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

If anyone sees these men they are advised not to approach them but to call police on 999 immediately.