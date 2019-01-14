Two villages near Corby see changes to their conservation areas

Up-to-date character appraisals for two villages near Corby have resulted in changes to their conservation area boundaries.

The conservation area for Great Oakley was originally designated in 1968 and 1970 for Gretton.

Recently completed character appraisals and management plans are the first to be prepared for the villages.

The main changes to the Great Oakley conservation area boundary include the following: the removal of the properties build in the 1990s in Home Farm Close; the removal of modern development between Headway and the small road known as Field Cottages; extension to include the area of parkland down to Harpers Brook.

The main changes to the Gretton conservation area boundary include the following: the removal of properties lining the approach to the village along Corby Road; the exclusion of three properties on Arnhill Road; the extension of the boundary of the east side of Arnhill Road to include a property and its garden leading down to Station Road; the extension of the boundary down to Hatton Lane and along the embankment of the railway across Station Road.

A conservation area is “an area of special architectural or historic interest, the character or appearance of which it is desirable to preserve or enhance”.

The main purpose of creating a conservation area is to preserve and enhance the unique and distinctive character of an area through planning and other environmental measures.

Designation within a conservation area doesn’t mean every building will be preserved and that no changes will be allowed, but instead helps to ensure changes respect the area’s character and appearance.

The additional planning restrictions within conservation areas give more control over new development to ensure it is of good quality and provide protection for important features or buildings.