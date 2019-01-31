Two seriously injured in crash near Kettering

A man has been arrested after a serious crash on the A43 near Kettering last night (Wednesday).

The incident took place on the A43 at Broughton at about 10.30pm and involved a blue Hyundai i10 and a white Citroen Relay van.

The driver and passenger of the Hyundai were taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

A 30-year-old Northampton man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to call the ‘Drivewatch Hotline’ on 0800 174615.