Two seriously injured in Burton Latimer crash

Two drivers were left with serious injuries after a crash near Burton Latimer on Sunday (May 26).

Police, fire and ambulance crews raced to the A6 after the crash at about 2pm.

The air ambulance also landed nearby.

One person suffered what a police spokesman described as “very serious injuries”.

Today (Tuesday) a police spokesman said: “At around 2pm, a car travelling northbound between Finedon and Burton Latimer crossed into the opposite carriageway and collided with a white Seat Ibiza.

“The driver of the Seat Ibiza was taken to University Hospital Coventry where she remains with very serious injuries.

“The driver of the other car was also taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.”

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.