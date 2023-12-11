News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

Two seriously injured after A43 crash near Kettering

Emergency services were called to the scene on Saturday
By Sam Wildman
Published 11th Dec 2023, 16:16 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 13:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash near Kettering which involved a bus.

Emergency services were called to the A43, between junction 8 of the A14 and the Broughton turn, at about 4.30pm on Saturday, December 9.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Police said that a bus and a silver Audi A3 collided.

Most Popular
Emergency services were called to the sceneEmergency services were called to the scene
Emergency services were called to the scene

A spokesman for the force said that the driver of the Audi was taken to hospital with serious injuries although they are not believed to be life-threatening.

The bus driver also suffered serious injuries, which police say are not believed to be life-threatening, and remains at Kettering General Hospital.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story said the collision involved coach, rather than a bus, and that two people in it suffered minor injuries. This was based on a statement provided to us by police which said this. We are happy to clarify that the bus driver’s injuries were not minor and apologise for any upset caused.

Related topics:Emergency servicesKetteringA43A14Northamptonshire PoliceAudi