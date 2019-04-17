Two men rob victim while holding knife to his throat in Wellingborough

A man had a knife held to his throat while his attackers robbed him in Wellingborough.

The incident happened on Sunday, March 31, between 2.45am and 3.20am, in Jackson's Lane.

The victim was walking along the road and was attacked from behind by two other men.

One of them held a knife to his throat while the other went through his pockets stealing items. They both then made off.

