Two men arrested following armed police operation in Northampton

Two men have been arrested after police stormed a residential property in Northampton today.

They have been arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment after a "planned operation" was executed in Regent Square, Northampton around noon today (June 22).

Armed police at the scene in Grafton Street

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "The operation was organised after police received reports this morning of a man being threatened in his home in what is believed to be related to drug dealing.

"Two men in their early 20s have been arrested in connection with this incident and are currently in police custody. The road closures in the area have now been lifted."

The Campbell Street, Grafton Street and Barrack Road junction was closed to the public just before midday with hundreds of cars held at the scene.

Around five police vehicles and a helicopter were deployed in the operation earlier today.