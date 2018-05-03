Two men arrested after police chase in Northampton this morning

A 32-year-old man and a teenager have been arrested following an early morning police chase in Northampton today.

Northamptonshire Police were called at 2.45am to reports of two people trying to break into a shop in Wellingborough Road.

The pair made off on a motorcycle and were later arrested in the Ryehill area, near Duston, after a pursuit.

A spokeswoman for the county force told the Chron this morning: "A 32-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were arrested and are currently in police custody."