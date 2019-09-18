Two injured after A14 crash between Kettering and Rothwell

Motorists on the A14 near Kettering have faced delays this lunchtime (Wednesday) after a three-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the westbound stretch of the dual carriageway, between junctions 6 and 5 opposite the McDonald's, just before 1pm.

A police spokesman said the incident involved a lorry and two cars and that two people have been injured.

They added that their injuries are not believed to be serious at this stage.

The road was closed at junction 7 but one lane has since re-opened.

Police are still at the scene and the AA is reporting delays of up to 30 minutes.

Slow traffic goes as far back as midway between junctions 8 and 9 at Kettering, about five miles away.