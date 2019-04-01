Two in court over Corby burglary

Two men have appeared in court over an aggravated burglary in Corby.

Corby men Henry Barry, 34, of Whitworth Avenue, and Scott Hargin, 31, of Oakley Road, were arrested by police after an incident in Culross Court at around 7.30pm on Friday, March 29.

Both were charged aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.

They appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Monday) and were remanded into custody ahead of their next court appearance on May 1.

Two other Corby men aged 33 and 34 who were arrested in connection with the incident have been released on conditional bail.