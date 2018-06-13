Two crashes in 15 minutes near Wellingborough cause delays

Motorists travelling between Wellingborough and Kettering have faced long queues this morning (Wednesday) after two crashes on the A509.

Police were called to a three-vehicle crash on the stretch between Wellingborough and Isham at about 8.20am.

An ambulance was called to the collision, which involved a BMW and a Ford.

Paramedics checked two people over for minor injuries.

Police were then called again 15 minutes later at 8.35am to a second crash on the same stretch of road.

The second collision involved an Audi and an articulated vehicle but nobody was injured, although the vehicles were damaged.

The road was shut with motorists diverted through Little Harrowden and Orlingbury, with queues reportedly backing up to the A14.

A police spokesman said the road would be re-opening shortly.