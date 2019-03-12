Two Corby men charged with attempted murder after shooting

Police have charged two Corby men with attempted murder after a shooting just days before Christmas.

On December 22, a 38-year-old man was found at an address in Stone House Mews suffering injuries to his stomach and neck.

Yesterday (Monday) James McNamee, 36, of Beanfield Avenue, and Lewis Fleming, 28, of Knights Close, were charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

They were both due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today.

Three men were previously charged last month over the incident.

They are Arturs Daukste, d 37, of Wellington Road in Perry Barr, Birmingham, Dimitrijs Paskovss, 30, of Guests Close in Telford, Shropshire, and Laurenc Gjura, 24, of Oakmere Avenue in Potters Bar, Hertfordshire.

All three have been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and remanded into custody ahead of their next court appearance at Northampton Crown Court on March 20.