Two Corby drivers named by police as part of Christmas drink driving campaign

More motorists have been charged with driving over the legal alcohol limit after Northamptonshire Police set up a Christmas campaign to tackle offenders.

Earlier this month, officers pledged to identify anyone charged with drink diving over the festive period.

They named the first set of drivers earlier this week, and have now publicised the names of two more people who have been charged.

On Monday, December 10, Katarzyna Madej, 40, of Elton Street, Corby, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after losing control of her vehicle and colliding with an electricity box in Cottingham Road, Corby.

Vasili Secara, 29, of Violet Close, Corby, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a road sign in Oakley Road, Corby.

Both will appear before magistrates on December 31.

In addition, two drivers were arrested for failing a roadside drug test, pending the result of blood tests.

To report suspected drink or drug driving in confidence, call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or dial 101. In an emergency, call 999.