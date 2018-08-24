Two charged after loaded sawn-off shotgun recovered at Rothwell services

Two people have been charged after police made a number of arrests at the Rothwell services.

Daniel Mills, 36, of Irthlingborough, was charged with possession of a firearm and appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday) where he was remanded into prison.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with possession of a bladed article.

He was also bailed for possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Two other boys, aged 17 and 18, who were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and offensive weapons, were bailed pending further enquiries.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “All four individuals were stopped in a vehicle at Rothwell services, Northamptonshire, in the early hours of Wednesday (August 23).

“Officers recovered a loaded double barrelled sawn-off shotgun.”

The arrests were made as part of Operation Viper, which is Northamptonshire Police’s crackdown on serious and organised crime.

Anyone with any information regarding anyone involved in criminal activities can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.