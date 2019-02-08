Two boys hit by car in Wellingborough

Two boys were taken to hospital after they were hit by a car in Wellingborough this morning.

Police were called to Brickhill Road at about 8.50am to reports of a crash involving two pedestrians with the air ambulance called to the scene.

A police spokesman said: “One casualty was taken to University Hospital Coventry with injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

“The other was taken to Kettering General Hospital as a precaution.”

The spokesman was unable to confirm the children’s ages at this stage and said their investigation was ongoing.

Witnesses should contact the drivewatch hotline on 0800 174615.