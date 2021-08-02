Two bikers dead following road crashes in Northampton
Flowers left at scene of Thursday night's Harlestone Road collision
Police have confirmed two motorcyclists died following separate crashes in Northampton in the last few days.
A rider sadly died after being rushed to hospital with head, chest and leg injuries following a collision involving a car on the Harlestone Road on Thursday night (July 29).
And a second biker died less than 36 hours later following an early-morning crash on the A43 Lumbertubs Way on Saturday.
Flowers and tributes were left at the A428 junction with Lodge Way over the weekend alongside signs appealing for witnesses to Thursday's collision.
Crash investigators confirmed the dead man's grey Honda motorcycle was in collision with a red Vauxhall Corsa. He was taken to the major trauma unit at University Hospital Coventry but sadly later died.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police Serious Collision Unit said: "We are keen to hear anyone who saw the collision, or make have relevant CCTV, smart doorbell, or dashcam footage either of the collision or showing the manner of driving prior to it.
"Please call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 regarding incident 535 of July 29, 2021."
Lumbertubs Way was closed between St Gregory's Road roundabout and Riverside in both directions for most of Saturday
Police today (Monday) confirmed Jaime Lee Crouch, 35, died after his blue Yamaha R6 collided with a kerb at around 6.35am. He was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries but sadly died later that day.