Two assaulted after aggressive drinkers ejected from Corby club

Two people were assaulted and cars were damaged after an incident at a club in Corby.

The incident took place at the Corby Irish Centre in Patrick Road.

Two men entered the premises and became aggressive when they were refused alcohol and ejected from the club.

Two people were assaulted as a result of the incident which also saw a number of vehicles damaged.

Both offenders were white men.

The first was of stocky build with brown hair and beard.

The second offender had an athletic build with mousey blonde hair and spoke broken English.

The incident took place between 10pm and 11pm on Sunday, January 28. Police have just released details today (March 13).

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.