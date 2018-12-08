Two arrested over Walgrave robbery

Detectives investigating a robbery which left a 50-year-old woman with significant injuries have arrested two men.

The two men, aged 34 and 35, were arrested this morning (Saturday, December 8) and are currently in police custody.

The victim was left with injuries including a broken nose and jaw during what is believed to have been a robbery at an address in Old Road, Walgrave.

The assault happened between 2.30pm and 4.30pm on Wednesday, December 5, where items of jewellery were also taken.

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

They can also speak with local neighbourhood officers who have been carrying out extra patrols in the area, speaking with local residents to conduct inquiries and provide reassurance.

Patrols are continuing over the weekend and anyone who has any concerns, or information about the incident, is encouraged to speak to them.