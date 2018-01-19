Two arrested in connection with Kettering murder

Detectives investigating the murder of 29-year-old Tairu Jallow have arrested two people on suspicion of murder.

A 24-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested today (Friday) and are currently in police custody.

Mr Jallow was attacked at about 9pm on Sunday, 14 January, in Havelock Street, Kettering.

He died as a result of a stab wound.

Investigators are continuing to appeal for witnesses and Detective Inspector Phil Mills, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) Major Crime team, is urging anyone with information to contact police.

He said: “While we have made two further arrests in connection with the investigation, we are still appealing for potential witnesses to come forward.

“If you have any information that you think may help the investigation, however small, please contact us as soon as possible.”

Witnesses or anyone with information can call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting Operation Network, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

No further action is being taken against a 21-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of murder.