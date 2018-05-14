Two arrested after stolen car spotted on A6 near Burton Latimer

Two people were arrested following a police pursuit near Burton Latimer.

Several officers were called to the A6 at about 2.40pm on Saturday (May 12) after reports of a stolen vehicle being driven along the route.

Officers on the A6

A number of police vehicles parked up on both sides of the A6 around this time and the police helicopter was also seen in the area.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We were alerted to the fact a car which had been stolen on May 9 was spotted on the A6 towards Finedon.

“After a pursuit, two males – a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man - were arrested on suspicion of theft.”

The police helicopter above the A6 on Saturday