Trio steal woman's phone and cash in Northampton as she sat on a doorstep

A woman, who was looking into her handbag, was stopped by two women and a man before they stole her belongings.

The theft happened at around 11pm on Wednesday (September 5) while the victim was sat in a doorway in Hunter Street, off Kettering Road, Northampton.

She was then approached by a man and two women, who engaged in conversation with her, before she later noticed that her phone and cash were missing.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police today said: "The man is described as Eastern European, aged 20-30, 5ft 5in tall and with a slim build.

"He was wearing a blue cap, blue top and trousers.

"Both the women were of a slim build with long dark hair. One was mixed race and the other was white."

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.