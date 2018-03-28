Trio of top Kettering students win prestigious acting school places

A trio of students from Tresham College could soon be ‘tripping the light fantastic’ after winning places at two of the most esteemed acting schools in the country.

All studying Musical Theatre, the talented teenagers auditioned and won places at Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, Britain’s longest established acting school and East 15 Acting School, where alumni include award-winning Alison Steadman OBE.

Cara Cossey, 17, from Rothwell, and William Phillips, 18, from Burton Latimer, won places at Italia Conti in London where they will study all aspects of performance arts.

Sophie Tucker, 17, from Rushton, is heading to East 15 - where they have trained actors for more than 50 years.

Cara Cossey caught the acting bug after her first school play. She said: “I love to act but we will also experience all the behind the scenes skills which are essential, performing is the smallest part of any production. Our course at Tresham has laid the foundation, our teachers’ insight and experience has really helped.”

All of the Musical Theatre students have achieved their goals this year with some choosing to stay on at Tresham College to take the Higher National Diploma, the first two years of a degree level course.

“We are so proud of all our students this year, they have worked hard as a supportive team, helping each other along the way. It is an amazing achievement to win places at two of the country’s top drama schools, but well deserved,” said Performing Arts Lecturer at Tresham College, Kim Laughton.

