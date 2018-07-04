Tributes to Wellingborough PCSO who died ten days after cancer diagnosis

More than £4,000 has been raised to support the family of a PCSO who died just ten days after being diagnosed with cancer.

Tributes have been pouring in for PCSO Matt Powell, who died on June 30.

Northants Police’s Chief Constable Simon Edens is among those to pay tribute to the PCSO who worked in Wellingborough.

He said: “It’s with great sadness that I can confirm one of our much-loved PCSOs, Matt Powell, died following a short illness on Saturday, June 30.

“Matt had been with the force for 11 years and was a well-known and respected member of the Wellingborough neighbourhood team.

“His loss is being felt across the force and wider community and I want to pass on my sincere condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.”

Numerous people have paid tribute on social media, including a tweet from PC Scott Desrochers which said: “The team knew he was ill, but he left us a lot quicker than we expected.

“PCSO Matt Powell was one of the sweetest, funniest and most genuine people I’ve ever met.

“Personally and professionally, he’ll be dearly missed.”

PC Rob Stevens tweeted: “One of the funniest, kindest, most genuine chaps that I have ever had the pleasure to work with and as so many from team Northants, a friend.

“My thoughts are with your amazing family

“Rest in peace PCSO Matt Powell, we have the watch from here.”

Glamis Hall For All on the Queensway in Wellingborough also tweeted about PCSO Powell and said: “Condolences to his family at this sad time from all at Glamis Hall.

“A good friend, sadly missed.”

Since his death, a fundraising page to raise £10,000 to support Matt’s wife in paying for his funeral and supporting their children has already reached £4,000.

Writing on the JustGiving page, Hayley Handford said: “Matt Powell was a PCSO on my team who died suddenly on 30th June.

“He was diagnosed with cancer but died 10 days later.

“He leaves behind his lovely wife and three heartbroken children.

“He was a carer for his wife who fights the confines of MS every day.

“Matt’s humour and determination saw him through many a difficult time.

“He suffered from poor health for years but was courageous and brave.

“He plodded the streets of his communtities and was an excellent PCSO.

“He knew his stuff and he knew his stuff well.

“He had an extremely kind heart and an overwhelming love for his family.

“I promised him that his family would become part of our family.

“I promised him that we would look after them because I know what we can do when we all pull together.

“I know that Trish, Kieran, Harvey and Alisha would be humbled by any help we can give them.

“The support of being part of our family, the police and communities he protected will make their hearts swell with pride.

“Please help us that loved and worked with Matt help our new family.

“Please help us show them that we look after our own and please help us show them how much Matt meant to us all.”

Anyone who wants to make a donation can do so by clicking here