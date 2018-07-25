Tributes to former mayor of Kettering

A former mayor of Kettering, who served as a borough councillor for more than 30 years, has died.

Mary Malin, who died on Saturday (July 21), was first elected to Kettering Council in 1983, eventually stepping down in 2016 having clocked up 33 years’ service to the people of Kettering.

She represented the St Peters ward throughout.

In her time, Mary was variously chair of the housing committee, the licensing committee and employment committee; she was also deputy leader from 2009 to 2011, and served on the council’s cabinet continuously from 2003 to 2014 in a variety of portfolios.

She was mayor of Kettering borough in 1995/96.

She was also a member, on behalf of the East Midlands, of the national pay negotiating body for local government staff, and represented the borough and region on various national forums through the Local Government Association.

A Kettering Council spokesman said: “More importantly than service in all these forums, she represented her constituents with verve and insight, with good humour and an irrepressible sense of the right thing to do at any time.

“She treated staff and members with the same friendly, approachable and wise counsel.

“She was insightful and able to get to the nub of an issue quickly and pleasantly.

“Mary was not outfaced by her own health issues and always gave generously of her time.

“She will be sorely missed by everyone at Kettering Council who worked with her and enjoyed her company.”