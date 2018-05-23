Tribute to the only Corby woman to march to London against steelworks closure

The only woman from Corby to take part in a march to London against the closure of the steelworks has died.

Jane Carr was the lone woman among men from the town who walked the 90 miles from Corby to London in protest at the government plan to end steel making in the town.

The walk in 1979 proved fruitless - but it did show the world that Corby wasn’t going to take the closure of the steelworks lying down.

Jane, who reluctantly moved to Corby New Town in 1962, soon became one of the town’s staunchest supporters.

With her children Lesley, Amanda, Jackie and Jonathan at secondary school, she became a dinner lady at Our Lady and Pope John and was later a canteen assistant and Transport and General Workers Union shop steward at Corby Sealed Beams.

When the government threatened Corby Steel Works with closure in 1979, Jane played an active part in ROSAC (Retention of Steelmaking at Corby) campaign.

The weary marchers arrived at Hyde Park, where they were met by hundreds of steelworkers and their families, who had travelled to the capital by train, coach and car to lobby the Government to stop the closure.

She also volunteered at Corby Probation Service and then went on to become a social worker in Corby and Oundle districts before her retirement.

Jane died after a long fight against Parkinson’s disease.

Her funeral took place at Our Lady of Walsingham RC church in Corby.