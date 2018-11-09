Treat yourself with some lakeside luxury

If you’re looking for some lakeside luxury, this hotel is the one for you.

The Waterhead boutique hotel and bistro in Ambleside is the Lake District’s only four-star contemporary town house hotel.

Lake Windermere, just outside The Waterhead hotel

And it is worth checking out as the views are stunning, its location is ideal and it provides the perfect base for a relaxed break in a stunning part of the country.

We arrived at the hotel and couldn’t help but be amazed by the gorgeous views over Lake Windermere.

Once we had checked in, we were able to appreciate this wonderful view once again from our room, snapping up the chance to sit and watch the world go by as the sun reflected off the water, birds bobbing around at the water’s edge and people queuing to catch a boat across the lake.

But it’s not just the location that sells this hotel - the room was spacious, light and filled with lots of little touches such as toiletries from The White Company that really gave it that boutique feel.

Roasted Cumbrian lamb chump

The room was tastefully decorated, and this continued throughout the hotel, including a lovely piece with water gently cascading over it in the restaurant.

But before we ventured down for dinner, we decided to take a 50-minute boat trip round the lake and it was the perfect way to watch the sun go down before returning to the hotel for our three-course meal.

The Waterhead Bar and Grill gives diners a choice of evening and full day menus, championing local ingredients with a modern day twist on popular, regional dishes, and we weren’t disappointed.

We started with the whole baked camembert and the pan seared duck breast - both tasted as good as they looked.

The dark chocolate fondue

For main, we enjoyed the slow cooked pork belly and roasted Cumbrian lamb chump.

And while we didn’t really need a third course, we thought we should do the decent thing and try the dark chocolate fondue which came with marshmallows, strawberries and fudge to dip in it - delicious!

We thoroughly enjoyed the meal, the service was good and even at night, the views from the restaurant are still worth a look.

12 hours later and we were back in the restaurant for breakfast, with the standard of food and service just as good as the night before.

Afterwards, we took a wander into Ambleside itself to look at the shops and explore the area a little bit more.

While we were only there for one night, there is plenty to do and the hotel provided a list of local attractions for both good and bad weather, including the World of Beatrix Potter at Bowness, Go Ape at Grizedale Forest Park and Aira Force Waterfall at Ullswater.

We thoroughly enjoyed our brief stay in Ambleside, particularly with such great hospitality at The Waterhead.

And we would happily return for another trip or recommend the hotel to friends and family in the future.

For further information, go to http://englishlakes.co.uk/hotels/lake-district-hotels/ambleside-hotels/waterhead-hotel/