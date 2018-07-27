Travellers park up near play area in Rushden park

A group of Travellers have set up camp in a Rushden park.

Several caravans have parked up near the children’s play equipment in Melloway Park in the town.

One resident contacted the Northants Telegraph about the Travellers being there, raising several concerns including disruption for youngsters who like to play at the park.

Following the Travellers’ arrival, a message on the Rushden Town Council website says: “Rushden Town Council are aware Travellers have arrived at Melloway Park.

“We are taking action to move them on.”

Travellers set up camp at locations in Raunds and Higham Ferrers earlier this week, although it is not known if this is the same group.