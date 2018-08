A Traveller encampment has been ordered to leave a Kettering park this weekend.

The group moved onto North Park near Bath Road earlier this week.

But they’ve now been served a notice by police to vacate the site by Sunday.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “After an assessment was carried out, the unauthorised encampment in North Park, Kettering, has been issued with a Section 61 Notice by the police.

“This will mean the Travellers will need to vacate the site by Sunday.”