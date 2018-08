A group of Travellers will be moved from a Kettering recreation ground as soon as possible.

The encampment of about five caravans pitched up at the Meadow Road park, opposite B&Q, yesterday (Monday).

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire County Council said: “The Countywide Traveller Unit has been made aware of an unauthorised encampment of caravans near Meadow Road in Kettering.

“A welfare assessment will be carried out today, with a view to moving the encampment on as soon as possible.”