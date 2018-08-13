Travellers facing court action over failure to leave Kettering park

Court action will be taken against a group of Travellers who have failed to leave a recreation ground in Kettering.

The encampment on the Meadow Road recreation ground, consisting of about five caravans, were served a notice to leave by 10am today (Monday).

But at midday today they were still there.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “The Countywide Traveller Unit had served the unauthorised encampment in Meadow Road, Kettering, with a notice to vacate by 10am today.

“As they are still on site they have been served with a summons to appear before magistrates tomorrow (Tuesday) so an order can be issued for them to leave by Wednesday.”