Travellers' camp operation sees two more women under investigation, police say

Two more women were arrested and investigated following a police operation at a travellers' site in south Northamptonshire.

On Monday (February 19), officers arrested two women and four males from the Dunroamin site, in Whitfield, near Brackley, after reports of a spate of tool thefts.

Police now say two more women have been investigated in connection with the arrests.

Ann Power, 21, has received a caution for theft with a second woman, aged 26, interviewed and released under investigation.

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant, Micki Simons, said: “This has been a very successful operation so far but there is still much more to do.

“Investigative officers have begun going through the hundreds of seized items to catalogue and identify them in the hope that they can be reunited with their rightful owners.

“They are also considering dozens of crimes that could be linked to the recovered items and are looking at the case as a conspiracy as well as the individual offences themselves.

“I know a lot of people, especially those who have had their tools stolen, will be following this investigation closely. I would like to assure those people that we are working as quickly as possible but to ask them to please bear with us as there is a lot of work to do, including forensic testing in some cases, which takes time.”

“Northamptonshire Police remains absolutely committed to protecting people from harm. I expect to see more arrests made in the coming days as the investigation progresses.”

Further information will be released regarding the progress of this investigation over the coming weeks.