Watch moped rider's attempt to round up loose horses on A45 in Northampton

Part of Northampton was turned into the wild west on Tuesday (September 14) as loose horses caused chaos on three lanes of the A45 during rush-hour.

Drivers waited patiently while the ponies went for a wander after escaping their field adjacent to the road between Brackmills and Barnes Meadow.

And they were treated to a front row view of a moped rider attempting to round up the four-legged creatures on his two wheels — and not doing very well!

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One enterprising moped rider tried to round up the ponies

The rider scooted around the ponies to shoo them off the side of the road, but they simply turned round and wandered back along lanes two and three!

Eventually, it took police traffic officers to get the horses off the carriageway and allow traffic to get moving again.