Drivers faced delays on the A45 between Wellingborough and Rushden following a crash involving two vehicles.

Police were called to the collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A45 near Rushden Lakes just before 6pm yesterday (Thursday).

An off-duty special constable tweeted about the crash at the time, saying emergency services were at the scene and to expect delays.

A spokesman for Northants Police said there were no serious injuries.