Severe delays on the A45 around Wellingborough after serious accident

Drivers are being warned of severe delays after a serious accident on the A45 this morning.

The AA reported that the accident happened on the A45 eastbound from B573 Doddington Road to A45 / A509 Bourton Way (Wellingborough).

The Air Ambulance coming into land near the scene

Highways England posted this morning: "#A45 eastbound will be CLOSED at the #A428 Barnes Meadow junction to the #A509 Wilby Way junction due to a serious collision. Updates will follow but please plan for another route if you need to travel in that area this morning."

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance was called to the scene but there is no further information at this stage as to the nature of the injuries.

The AA is reporting that traffic is backed up on the A45 northbound, past Junction 15 of the M1. There are are also long delays on Mereway.

A police spokesman said the accident happened at about 6.15am and involved a van and a flatbed lorry.

The force said four fire crews - including a technical rescue vehicle - and an ambulance were sent to the scene.An air ambulance was also spotted at the scene.

Rush hour traffic was being diverted along the A428 with motorists advised to avoid the area.