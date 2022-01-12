Seven trains a day cut from Kettering timetable as Covid-related staff absences bite and more work from home

Train bosses are cutting seven Monday-to-Friday services from Kettering next week in response to higher staff absences and fewer passengers.

Four services to London, including one early-morning run, and three to Market Harborough and Leicester will be removed from the timetable in what East Midlands Railway call a "small reduction" from Monday (January 17). Trains no longer available are:

■ 06:11 Kettering to London St Pancras

Passengers at Kettering will see fewer trains from Monday

■ 10:36 Kettering to London St Pancras

■ 15:07 Kettering to London St Pancras

■ 19:35 Kettering to London St Pancras

■ 07:35 London to Nottingham (arriving Kettering 08:26)

■ 12:05 London to Nottingham (arriving Kettering 12:53)

■ 16:35 London to Nottingham (arriving Kettering 17:26)

Connect360 services between Corby and London which call at Kettering and Wellingborough are not affected by the changes.

Paul Barnfield, operations director at East Midlands Railway, said: "Like most other industries, we are facing particularly high Covid-related absences among our colleagues at the moment and this can impact our ability to provide train services.

"At the same time, Government advice for people to work from home means passenger demand is very low.

“As such, this small reduction is intended to provide a reliable service as well as ensuring there is still enough capacity for those who are still travelling.

“These changes will be kept under daily review and we will make alterations if and when needed. In the meantime, I would ask our customers to check their journey before travelling by visiting our website."