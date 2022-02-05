A lane was closed on the A14 yesterday following a collision between a lorry and car.

A lorry and a car was involved in a collision on the A14 in Northamptonshire, followed by six other cars on the opposite side of the carriageway for 'rubbernecking'.

The collision between the lorry and car took place on the A14 westbound between junctions two and one at around 2pm yesterday (Friday, February 4).

Northamptonshire police were in attendance as well as traffic officers from National Highways. One lane was closed and National Highways advised drivers commuting in the area to allow extra time for their journey.

This was, however, not the end of the incident.

A further six cars crashed on the opposite carriageway - the A14 eastbound.

The Northants Road Crime Team tweeted just after 3pm yesterday: "[Please] avoid the #A14 east and west bound between junctions 1 and 2. Called to a 2 vehicle RTC, on one carriageway. 6 yes 6!!! other cars then crash on the opposite carriageway due to ‘rubbernecking.'

"[National Highways] also in attendance!!"

The Northants Road Crime Team then announced, one hour later, that all road traffic accidents had been dealt with and the vehicles involved had been moved into lay-bys with the help of officers from National Highways to await recovery.

There were no injuries to any persons involved in any of the collisions.