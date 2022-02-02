Passengers face early-morning delays as trains cancelled and delayed at Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough

Kettering station

Rail passengers from Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough face a slew of cancellations and delays on Tuesday morning (January 2).

Operator East Midlands Railways said at 7am that all lines were closed south of Kettering after a trespasser was reported on the tracks.

Both InterCity services from Kettering and Connect 360 trains from Corby and Wellingborough are affected.

A spokesman said: "At present a Network Rail team are on site with the police and trying to locate the trespasser.