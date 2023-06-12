News you can trust since 1897
M1 near Northampton remains closed for emergency works following collision

National Highways says the road will be closed “throughout the day”
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 12th Jun 2023, 09:20 BST- 1 min read

A stretch of the M1 near Northampton is closed due to emergency repair works following a collision.

The southbound carriageway is closed between Junction 15 and Junction 14 and is expected to remain shut “throughout the day”.

The works following a collision on the road on Sunday evening (June 11) at around 5.30pm. Emergency services were at the scene.

The M1 southbound remains closed this morning (Monday June 12).
Lanes did reopen following the collision, however shortly after 10pm all lanes were closed again as a tanker lorry had struck the central reservation. Both sides of the barrier are in need of repair. There was also spillage of diesel and oil that has to be dealt with.

National Highways tweeted: “Due to damage to the barrier and a spillage following the collision emergency repairs and resurfacing is required.”

The road remains closed this morning (June 12) and there are long delays of 60 minutes on the approach to the closure.

National Highways is urging drivers to “use alternative routes where possible and allow plenty of extra journey time”.

