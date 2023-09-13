M1 CLOSED in Northampton due to 'police led' incident

The M1 northbound around Northampton is currently closed

Emergency services are currently on the scene of an ‘police led’ incident on the M1 around Northampton this evening.

National Highways: East Midlands said that traffic had been stopped both north and southbound on the busy stretch of road just before 5pm today (Wednesday). The southbound carriagway reopened at around 5.30pm while the northbound remains shut. @HighwaysEMIDS said: “The M1 in Northamptonshire is closed northbound between J15 and J15a near (Northampton) due to a police led incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Emergency services including Northants Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene to assist with traffic management.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A diversion route is in place:

Diversion Route

Road users are advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol on road signs if heading northbound.

Exit the M1 northbound at J15 onto the southern interchange and turn right (north) over the M1 to the M1

J15 northern interchange (the junction is a dumbbell layout).

From the northern interchange take the northbound exit onto the A45.

Continue north on the A45 to the A5076/A45 Queen Eleanor Interchange.

At the Interchange take the first exit onto the A5076 Mere Way.

Continue on the A5076 Mere Way to Towcester Road (Tesco’s) Roundabout.

At the roundabout take the third exit onto A5076 Danes Camp Way. Continue on the A5076 Dames Camp Way to the Hunsbury Hill Road Roundabout, go straight over at the roundabout and continue along the A5076 to the A5076/A5123

Danes Camp way Roundabout.

At the Danes Camp Roundabout take the first (turn left) onto the A5123 towards the M1.

Continue south on the A5123 to M1 J15a, rejoin the M1 northbound.

A45 Traffic

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For southbound A45 traffic wanting to access the M1 northbound at J15, exit the A45 at Queen EleanorInterchange.