Long delays on M1 near Northampton due to collision involving 'multiple vehicles'
Drivers can expect up to 45 minutes of delays
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 10:17 am
Updated
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 10:18 am
There are long delays on the M1 this morning (February 17) following a collision involving 'multiple vehicles.'
One lane of the M1 southbound between junction 15 for Northampton and junction 14 for Milton Keynes is closed.
According to National Highways, there is approximately 5.5 miles of congestion, which equates to around 45 minutes of delays.
Recovery is on the way for all vehicles involved.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible, or prepare for delays.
More to follow.