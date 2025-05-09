Long delays on M1 near Northampton as traffic held following vehicle fire

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 9th May 2025, 09:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Drivers are warned of long delays on the M1 near Northampton this morning (Friday May 9), following a vehicle fire.

Traffic was held at around 9.30am on the southbound carriageway between junction 15 for Northampton and junction 14 for Milton Keynes.

A photo posted on X by National Highways: East, shows a vehicle well alight, with thick black smoke billowing from it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The highways agency is warning of delays of up to 30 minutes with congestion totalling around three miles.

There are long delays on the M1 near Northampton following a vehicle fire. Photo: National Highways East.There are long delays on the M1 near Northampton following a vehicle fire. Photo: National Highways East.
There are long delays on the M1 near Northampton following a vehicle fire. Photo: National Highways East.

AA Traffic is reporting stationary traffic, “severe delays” and queues of nearly an hour.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area, where possible.

Check the latest travel updates for Northampton via the AA’s traffic news page.

More to follow.

Related topics:NorthamptonMilton KeynesDrivers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice