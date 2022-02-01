Long delays around Northampton due to incident on A45
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 4:45 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 4:46 pm
There are long delays around Northampton this afternoon (February 1) due to an incident on the A45.
An obstruction on the eastbound carriageway of the A45 between the Bedford Road and Billing junctions is causing traffic backlog.
AA Traffic is reporting queues back to the Mereway junction of the A45 as well as around the Bedford Road area.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment.
More to follow.