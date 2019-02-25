Highways officers initiated full four-lane closure of the M1 in Northamptonshire following crash

A crash on the M1 in Northants this afternoon (Monday) saw all four lanes closed to traffic for a short time.

Traffic officers from Highways England were called to the scene of a crash at around 4.20pm on the southbound stretch of the M1 between junction 17 (Dunchurch) and junction 16 (Northampton).

Lane four was immediately blocked with motorway cameras capturing a stranded vehicle stuck in the outside lane.

At around 3.30pm officers stopped all the traffic ahead of the crash and closed all four lanes to traffic.

Traffic was held while the scene was cleared and the stranded vehicle was recovered.

The motorway was fully reopened by around 3.40pm.