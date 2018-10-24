Diversion in place as road near Wellingborough car park closes for repair work

A section of Jacksons Lane in Wellingborough will be closed next week for repairs to a water main.

Part of Jacksons Lane, near to the High Street in the town centre, will be closed for three days from Monday (October 29).

The road closure, which will be in place 24 hours a day, is to allow Anglian Water to carry out work on a burst main.

A spokesman for Anglian Water said: “We will be attending Jackons Lane on Monday, October 29, to repair a burst main.

“Unfortunately we will need to close the road, but the car park should remain open throughout the duration.

“We will aim to complete the works as quickly as possible.”

A diversion route has been put in place for the duration of the road closure.

It will take drivers up to the next junction and back round to access the car park via Rock Street and Short Lane.

Further details about the diversion route are available on the roadworks page of the Northants County Council website, which states delays are likely during the road closure.