Council release statement following A45 chaos as nine-month roadworks begin on busy Northampton roundabout

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has released a statement following two days of long delays for commuters on the A45, as work has started on a busy Northampton roundabout.

The council has said it “understands and appreciates” that the works will cause “some delays”, and have thanked people for their patience.

Improvement works on the Queen Eleanor interchange began this week, with the implementation of traffic management measures. The measures include lane closures on the roundabout and on the A45 slip roads, which will be in place 24/7 for the duration of the scheme - expected to last until the end of the year.

The Queen Eleanor roundabout is undergoing major improvement works.

"Temporary traffic management measures will be in place throughout the works to ensure that carriageway widening, new traffic signs and signals, and resurfacing can be carried out in a safe manner. Works are expected to be complete by the end of this year.

"There will be lane closures on the Queen Eleanor roundabout 24/7 throughout the works, and some full closures will be necessary at times. Full closures will occur at nighttime and on weekends whilst it is less busy and further dates will be communicated prior to starting.

"As traffic has increased over the years, the junction has struggled to keep up, and critical improvements are needed to improve the flow of traffic in this area in the long term.

"We understand and appreciate that these works will cause some delays and impact motorists locally and would like to thank people for their patience.”

Since these closures have been in place, there have been long rush hour delays on the A45, particularly on the westbound carriageway. On Wednesday (April 2), congestion was backed up to Wellingborough and one motorist reported taking two hours to get from Finedon to junction 15 of the M1. Today (Thursday April 3), traffic seemed to cope better, but there were still delays.

Surrounding areas are also affected, including Mere Way and London Road. During the evening rush hour on Wednesday, motorists reported taking an hour to get out of Brackmills.