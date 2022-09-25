Busy road near Kettering still closed following serious road traffic collision

The incident happened between the petrol station (Hannington) to Mawsley turn off (Broughton), according to reports

A busy road near Kettering is still closed in both directions following a serious road traffic collision.

The A43 at Hannington is closed in both directions following the collision, which was first reported by police at 1.20pm today (Sunday).

PC Lee, from the Northants Police Safer Roads Team, tweeted at 1.20pm saying: “A43 between Hannington crossroads and Mawsley roundabout is currently closed in both directions folks due to a serious RTC. Please avoid the area.”