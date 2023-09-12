A45 in Northampton expected to be closed for 'several hours' after serious collision
A main road in Northampton is closed and is expected to remain shut for “several hours" after a serious collision.
The A45 eastbound and westbound carriageways are closed between the Bedford Road roundabout and Riverside, following a collision just after 11am on Tuesday September 12.
Traffic is at a standstill and AA Traffic is reporting congestion back to between Brackmills and Wootton, which will continue to build.
National Highways tweeted: “The #A45 in #Northamptonshire is closed eastbound between the #A428 at #BarnesMeadow near #Northampton and the #A43 at Riverside Retail Park due to a @NorthantsPolice led incident.
“More information to follow shortly.
"Long delays are building on approach.”
The authority tweeted again to say that the westbound carriageway is now also closed.
Northamptonshire Police posted on social media: “Following a serious road traffic collision on the A45 at the Barnes Meadow interchange in Northampton, please find an alternative route.
"The road is expected to be closed for several hours to allow for the emergency services to work in safety. Thank you for your patience.”
UPDATE: The westbound carriageway has reopened. The road remains closed on the eastbound carriageway.
More to follow.