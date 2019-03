The train line between here and London has now re-opened following this morning’s incident, but it is expected to be hours before trains are running normally again.

The line was closed shortly after 9am this morning (Friday, March 22) after a person was hit by a train south of Wellingborough.

East Midlands Trains says the line has now re-opened and is hoping to be able to return to the advertised timetable by 8pm.

